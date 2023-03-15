Superman & Lois: Season Three Ratings



Nexstar is now running The CW, and moving forward, the company plans to fill the schedule primarily with low-cost and acquired programming. Most of the network’s current shows aren’t expected to survive to see the 2023-24 season. Will Superman & Lois be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A DC superhero series, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Alexander Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hasmik, Chad L. Coleman, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman, aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Season three picks up weeks after the conclusion of the second season. Clark and Lois are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life, but we all know their bliss can’t last long. Meanwhile, the Kent boys are pulled in opposite directions.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Superman & Lois on The CW averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 819,000 viewers.

For comparisons: Season two of Superman & Lois on The CW averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 819,000 viewers.



What do you think? Do you like the Superman & Lois TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?