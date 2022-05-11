Breeders: Season Four? Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this family stay together? Has the Breeders TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX and Sky One?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel in the U.S., the Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. The third season picks up days after teenage Luke (Eastwood) has punched his dad. Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually, the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally has her own problems – with work, her early menopause, and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Breeders averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 95,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 62% in the demo and down by 55% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Breeders stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 11, 2022, Breeders has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Breeders for season four? The show has low ratings but is a co-production of FX and Sky One in the UK so they share the cost. It’s hard to guess how long it will run but, I suspect that it will continue until the kids are fully grown and possibly have children of their own. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Breeders cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Breeders TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FX and Sky One cancelled this TV series, instead?