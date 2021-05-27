Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year.

The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.

On FX, the second season of Breeders averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 216,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. The second season finale aired earlier this month.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Sky:

Critically acclaimed and BAFTA-nominated Sky original Breeders returns for a third series Sky original Breeders, the honest and uncompromising comedy about the challenges of parenthood, has been renewed for a third series. Starring Emmy and BAFTA-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther) and International Emmy and BAFTA-nominated Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror), the renewal coincides with the launch of the second series on Sky One and streaming service NOW on Thursday 27 May. All ten episodes will be available on demand. Breeders is produced by Avalon (Starstruck, The Russell Howard Hour, Spitting Image, Taskmaster) and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. With widespread critical acclaim for the first series, Daisy Haggard has been nominated for this year’s British Academy Television Award, Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for her role as Ally. The new series will continue to follow the relationship of parents Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) Worsley as they navigate the multitude of life challenges thrown at them by their children Luke and Ava, as well as their parents; Jackie (Joanna Bacon), Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Leah (Stella Gonet). Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “What a thrill to see the return of Breeders. Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison’s brilliant season 2 definitely smells like teen spirit. Martin and Daisy Haggard are rapidly becoming the UK’s most relatable and funniest parents & they’ve certainly left our audience wanting more. So, it’s with great joy to be able to spread the news of a third series before the birth of the second!” Martin Freeman commented: “I’m very happy to get to do another series of the show. We’re delighted that Sky is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone” Simon Blackwell added: “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons. One more and it’s a pizza. This is such a superb team to work with, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to make the show. I can’t wait to see what terrible and brilliant but let’s face it mainly terrible things will happen to the Worsley family in the next 10 episodes.” Daisy Haggard said: “I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!” Chris Addison said: “Apart from the sheer joy of working with this incredible team, very little gives us more pleasure than putting Paul and Ally through the wringer, so we’re thrilled that Sky have decided to give us this shiny new third wringer to put them through. I’m intrigued to see what shape they come out the other side.” Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, said: “We’re delighted with Sky’s commitment to Breeders, whose support for this exciting show has been excellent” The new third series of Breeders will be produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. Academy Award®-nominee and double Emmy® Award-winner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Peep Show, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Back) is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison (Veep, The Thick of It, The Hustle) and Emmy and BAFTA®-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit), who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror). Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch (Catastrophe, The Tunnel, Skins) and Michael Wiggs. Tilusha Ghelani, Sky commissioning editor, is the executive producer for Sky. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer. Breeders forms part of a run of original comedies launching on Sky One with audiences of more than one million – including Bloods (Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks), Brassic (Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan), Intelligence (Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer), Hitmen (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) and Code 404 (Daniel Mays, Stephen Graham and Anna Maxwell Martin).

