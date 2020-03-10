Breeders: Season One Ratings

Martin Freeman is a familiar face to television audiences, largely thanks to his work in dramatic series like Sherlock, StartUp, and Fargo. Now, he’s co-created and starring in a family comedy series. Will it be memorable as well? Will Breeders be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An irreverent and honest comedy series, Breeders stars Freeman, Daisy Haggard, George Wakeman, Jayda Eyles, Stella Gonet, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, Patrick Baladi, Tim Steed, and Michael McKean. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who’s in the process of discovering that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard). She’s a nurturing mother, a loving wife, a loyal daughter, and a skilled businesswoman but sometimes, something out of her control throws everything out of whack. Paul and Ally juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship, and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children — anxious seven-year-old Luke (Wakeman) and Ava (Eyles), a happy and spirited four-year-old.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Breeders TV series on FX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?