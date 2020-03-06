Better Things: Season Four Ratings

A staple on FX since 2016, Better Things has never been a hit series for the channel but it has managed to be renewed year after year. Will the ratings rise this year? Will Better Things be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and sometimes the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Better Things on FX averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 334,000 viewers.

