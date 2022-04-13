Breeders: Season Three of Parenting Comedy Series Coming to FX in May

Breeders is returning soon to FX. The dark comedy series about parenting stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. Season three picks up days after the startling conclusion of the second season.

FX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“FX’s Breeders, the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, returns for its third season on Monday, May 9th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard will premiere with the first two episodes of the 10-episode third season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood. Season 3 starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst… Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. Academy Award(R)-nominee and double Emmy(R) Award-winner Simon Blackwell is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison and Emmy and BAFTA(R)-winning Martin Freeman, who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard who received a BAFTA(R) nomination for her role in the show last year. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch, and Michael Wiggs. Jim Poyser serves as Producer.”

Check out a poster teasing Breeders season three below.

