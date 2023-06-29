The Abandons: Gillian Anderson to Co-Star with Lena Headey on Netflix Series from Kurt Sutter

The Abandons has added another big name to its cast. Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) will co-star alongside Lena Headey in the new historical drama from Kurt Sutter.

Set in 1850s Oregon, the Netflix series follows a group of families looking to live their lives and make it rich, but they come up against a force that wants to force them off their land.

Anderson will play “Constance in the Netflix series, matriarch of a wealthy family who – despite the town’s bias against women – formed a powerful web of allies through money, charm and ruthlessness.”

The premiere date for the upcoming Western drama will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Abandons once it arrives on Netflix?