The Abandons: Netflix Orders Western Outlaw Series from Kurt Sutter

The Abandons is headed to Netflix. The new Western series comes from Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and its spin-off Mayans MC. Ten episodes have been ordered for the outlaw series, which has been in the works for the past year, per Deadline.

The following was revealed about the upcoming Netflix series:

It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.

Sutter said the following about developing The Abandons:

“There’s that great lore of Ian Anderson wanting to be a great rock guitarist, and he saw Clapton play, and he said, ‘F*ck, I’m going to become the best rock flautist that ever lived.’ And he did just that for Jethro Tull. This is how I felt when I saw Deadwood. I said, ‘Let me stick to the crime genre” and then used just about every actor that was on that show. But I do love the genre, and over the pandemic, I tried to get a western IP.”

A premiere date and more details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Abandons on Netflix?