On My Block: Netflix Orders Freeridge Comedy Spin-Off Series

On My Block is coming to an end soon, but Netflix wants to keep the series’ world going with a new comedy spin-off. The Freeridge TV show will focus on the lives of four teen girls and will be set in On My Block‘s fictional town.

Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, Jamie Uyeshiro, and Jamie Dooner are behind the series. A cast for the series will be announced at a later date.

Per Deadline, Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft said the following about Freeridge in a statement:

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

A premiere date for Freeridge will be announced by Netflix at a later time. The fourth and final season of On My Block arrives on October 4th.

What do you think? Are you sad to see On My Block end? Will you watch Freeridge once it arrives?