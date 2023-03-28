The Abandons: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) Joins Netflix Western Drama Series from Kurt Sutter

The Abandons has added a big name to the cast. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of the western drama from Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy).

Netflix revealed the casting and the role Headey will play on Twitter:

Thrilled to announce that Lena Headey is coming to Netflix! She will play Fiona, a devout matriarch in The Abandons, a new series from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. It’s a pulse-pounding action drama that explores that fine line between survival and law in 1850s Oregon. pic.twitter.com/WK7aJtuhJU — Netflix (@netflix) March 27, 2023

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

A premiere date for The Abandons will be announced later.

