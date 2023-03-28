Menu

The Abandons: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) Joins Netflix Western Drama Series from Kurt Sutter

by Regina Avalos,

Lena Headey joins the cast of The Abandons

The Abandons has added a big name to the cast. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of the western drama from Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy).

Netflix revealed the casting and the role Headey will play on Twitter:

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.

These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

A premiere date for The Abandons will be announced later.

