Breeders: Season Three Ratings

The Breeders TV series hasn’t been a big winner in the ratings for FX but the cable channel shares the show’s costs with Sky One in the UK. Is this show still a good value for FX? Will we get to see the kids become independent adults? Will Breeders be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark parenting comedy series, the Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. The third season picks up days after teenage Luke (Eastwood) has punched his dad. Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually, the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally has her own problems – with work, her early menopause, and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Breeders on FX averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 213,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



