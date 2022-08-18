Superman & Lois: Season Three; Jordan Elsass Leaves CW Superhero Series

Superman & Lois will see a significant recast in season three. Jordan Elsass, the actor behind Jonathan Kent, has left the superhero series just weeks ahead of the start of production. The actor did not return to the set by the deadline set for the cast to return.

Per Deadline, a statement from Warner Bros TV said the following:

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

The young actor has previously mentioned mental health issues on social media.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui, the series follows Clark and Lois as they raise their twin sons in Smallville. One of their sons develops superpowers like his dad, and the family now has a new Fortress of Solitude.

The series is set to return at midseason. A premiere date will be announced by The CW later.

What do you think? Are you surprised by the exit of Jordan Elsass from Superman & Lois?