Superman & Lois: Season Three? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Should the Kents have stayed in Metropolis? Has the Superman & Lois TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Superman & Lois, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, the Kents’ lives are upended when both a mysterious stranger (Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Rayner) enter their lives.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Superman & Lois averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 15% in the demo and up by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Superman & Lois stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2022, Superman & Lois has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Superman & Lois for season three? This show is based on a very popular property and the series was one of the network’s top performers last year. Even if the ratings drop, I think it’s a safe bet that Superman & Lois will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superman & Lois cancellation or renewal news.



