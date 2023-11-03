Superman & Lois: Cancelled; Season Four to End Last CW Superhero Series

The end is near for Clark Kent and his family. The upcoming fourth season of Superman & Lois will be its last. The CW has canceled the last of the superhero shows on its network.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, and Michael Bishop, the series was renewed for a 10-episode fourth season but with huge budget cuts. The series lost seven members of its regular cast and recently lost several members of its writing staff. The series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they raise their sons in Smallville.

The CW revealed the following about the cancellation of Superman & Lois:

“The CW Network today announced the hit series SUPERMAN & LOIS starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The 10-episode final season is slated to air on The CW in 2024. “Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.” “While we’re sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created – on and off screen,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey… and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history – Lex Luthor.” Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, and Geoff Johns.”

The premiere date for Superman & Lois season four will be announced later.

