Last of Us, Euphoria, White Lotus, Welcome to Derry: HBO Series Delayed Until 2025

Fans waiting for more seasons of The Last Of Us, White Lotus, Euphoria, and the premiere of Welcome to Derry will have a bit of a wait. HBO Chief Casey Bloys revealed at an appearance in New York City that the shows will not air new episodes until 2025, per Deadline.

Starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams, the HBO series follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and the other residents of East Highland. Creator Sam Levinson teased that season three will have Zendaya‘s character “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

As for The Last Of Us, work had just begun on season two of the series when the WGA strike began in May. Per Deadline, co-creator Craig Mazin said the following about the series earlier this summer:

“We got pretty far actually, we were doing great. Neil and I had been sitting and talking with Halley Gross, who also worked on the second game as a writer, and Bo Shim, the new writer that was in our little tiny room with us — obviously not a mini room because we’re greenlit the proper, we’re a real show, and because I hate that mini room stuff.”

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series is inspired by the Naughty Dog video game of the same name, and it is set in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after a virus wipes out most of the population.

Welcome to Derry and White Lotus are also seeing the delay to 2025. Bloys said the following about both shows, per Deadline:

“We had had [Welcome To Derry] scheduled for Halloween ’24 but it will likely pushing into ’25. White Lotus Season 3, that was going to be ’24 and that’s likely moving into 2025.”

White Lotus is returning for a third season. The anthology series is set in a different resort each season. Welcome to Derry is a prequel to the IT film franchise.

The premiere dates for these shows will be announced later.

