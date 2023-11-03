Yellowstone: Paramount Network Reveals Final Episodes Premiere Month, Spin-off Titles Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Yellowstone fans now know when they will see the end of the Kevin Costner series on Paramount Network. It has been announced that the series will return in November 2024, and it will be followed by the premiere of 2024 – the new sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. A new 1944 prequel series has also been ordered.

Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, the drama follows the Dutton family as they run the largest family-owned cattle ranch in the United States.

Per Deadline, the original plan was to air the final episodes of Yellowstone season five this November and have it followed by the new sequel in December, but the recent WGA strike and current SAG-AFTRA strike delayed that plan.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said the following about the Yellowstone franchise:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Exact premiere dates for the return of Yellowstone and the planned spin-offs will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of the Dutton family?