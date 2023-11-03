Letterkenny: Season 12 to End Canadian Comedy Series; Hulu Sets US Premiere Date

The upcoming twelfth season of Letterkenny will be its last. The Canadian comedy series will premiere its final season on December 26 on Hulu. The series will air for Canadian audiences on Christmas Day.

Starring creator Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn, the comedy follows the lives of the residents of Letterkenny. The series premiered in 2016.

Crave revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“After 75 episodes and eight specials, and amassing 12 Canadian Screen Awards, international critical acclaim, a U.S. streaming deal with Hulu, high-profile brand extensions, some beauty celebrity fans, and an official spinoff, Crave’s award-winning original series LETTERKENNY drops its twelfth and final season, on Monday, December 25. The iconic Canadian series is created by, and stars, Jared Keeso, and is produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave. “LETTERKENNY is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we’re sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we’re excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave fan-favourite, SHORESY,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Thank you to Jared Keeso, and our partners at New Metric Media and Play Fun Games, for bringing Crave audiences into the wickedly funny, small-town Canadian world of LETTERKENNY over 12 seasons.” As Crave’s first-ever original series, LETTERKENNY premiered in 2016 as a breakout hit and quickly solidified a loyal fanbase. The series continues to be a top-performer on Crave, and, overall, is the most-streamed Canadian show on the platform for the past several years. The series is based on the internet sensation Letterkenny Problems, a five-part series of shorts, which to date has garnered more than 21 million views. In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Letterkenny? Are you sad to hear that this series is ending in December?