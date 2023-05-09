The Bear: Season Two; FX Sets Return Date for Hulu Comedy-Drama Series

The Bear has a second-season premiere date. FX announced the date for the comedy-drama series and released a poster as well. The 10 new episodes will be released as a Hulu exclusive and will drop all at once.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson, the series follows Carmen Berzatto (White), an NYC chef, as he returns home to Chicago to run his family-owned Italian beef sandwich shop after the death of his brother. Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon have recurring roles.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

FX’s The Bear, the critically acclaimed, award-winning hit series is set to premiere its hotly-anticipated second season Thursday, June 22 exclusively on Hulu. All 10 episodes will be available at premiere. Season 2 of The Bear will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date. FX also released the season 2 key art today. Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other. In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles. The critically acclaimed series also racked up numerous awards in its first season, including being honored as an AFI TV Program of the Year, as well as a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award. Jeremy Allen White also won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards. FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

