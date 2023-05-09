Call Me Kat: Mayim Bialik Reveals Characters Futures, Cheyenne Jackson Shares Post After FOX Cancellation

Call Me Kat was canceled last week after its season three finale, and the cast felt the end was coming. Both during the night of the finale and following the cancellation of the series, the cast went to social media to talk about the series.

Starring Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant, and Jack McBrayer, the comedy follows a woman who uses the money her parents saved for her wedding day to open up a cat café.

Jackson and FOX went to social media on the night of the finale to express their gratitude for the series.

Goodnight Kat crew! 🐱 Thanks for watching the season finale of #CallMeKat with us! pic.twitter.com/yZkCLLWer5 — CallMeKat (@CallMeKatFOX) May 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

After FOX canceled Call Me Kat, Bialik went to social media, revealing where the characters would end up after the last credits rolled on the finale. Jackson also shared his reaction to the cancellation of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

What do you think? Are you sad to see Call Me Kat end? Did you want to see a fourth season?