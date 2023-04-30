Blossom: Mayim Bialik Says Pilot for Reunion Series Is Done and the Cast Is On Board

Blossom fans may soon see the cast reunite together again on the small screen. This time for a reunion series updating fans on what the characters are doing now. Fans last saw the cast together for an episode of Bialik’s current series – Call Me Kat.

Blossom aired on NBC for five seasons between 1991 and 1995. The comedy followed a quirky teen girl and her family. Bialik revealed that the cast is on board for a reunion, and a script for the pilot has already been written. She said the following, per Variety:

“The show was supposed to be ‘Catcher in the Rye’ about a girl, which was unusual. And we’d like to do a reboot that’s unusual. We’d like to do a single cam. All of the cast is on board. It’s a set of conversations with Disney because there’s a lot of red tape and there’s a lot of complexity. It’s complicated. Tony Thomas, who was our original EP, is on board. Paul Witt passed away, but we believe that Paul has been with us this whole time. My schedule has not been even open enough to think about it, but Don and I are finally ready to have more of a meaningful plan around it. And people ask me all the time about it. You know, we were an unusual show about a girl at that time. There were no network shows about girls. Everyone was like, ‘No one will watch that.’ And here we are.”

Bialik is currently starring in Call Me Kat, which has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, and hosting episodes of Jeopardy!

