The Bear: Season Two; Molly Gordon Joins FX Series in Recurring Role

by Regina Avalos,

The Bear has added to its cast for season two. Molly Gordon is joining Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson in a recurring role.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White, above), a chef, as he returns home to run his family-owned sandwich shop after a death in the family. Deadline did not reveal any details about Gordon’s role.

FX on Hulu renewed the series for a second season in July 2022. The episode count for season two has been upped to 10 after an eight-episode first season.

Christopher Storer created the series and executive produces the comedy alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.

Season two will arrive on Hulu in June, but an official premiere date has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Bear on Hulu?


