The Bear

The Bear TV show on FX on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(FX on Hulu)

Network: FX on Hulu
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 23, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson.

TV show description:      
A single-camera comedy series, The Bear TV show was created by Christopher Storer.

The story follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine-dining world. After a heartbreaking death in his family, he comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships. All of this, while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals themselves as his chosen family.

What do you think? Do you like The Bear TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
