Network: FX on Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 9, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Dalton Cramer, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV series was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. The story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers who live in rural Oklahoma.

Bear Smallhill (Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior and a leader. The only problem is he’s not a good fighter, and the gang doesn’t really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there.

Elora Danan (Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group but, she’s so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can’t see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her.

Street-smart tough girl Willie Jack (Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She’s always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, Cheese (Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be.

One year ago, Daniel, the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, died. Struggling to make sense of the loss, the remaining four blame their boring, small town and its ability to crush the spirit.

They decide to honor Daniel by adopting his dream of getting to California as their own. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town, constantly dodge conspiracy-obsessed Lighthorseman “Big” (McClarnon) and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang, led by the enigmatic “Jackie” (Guerra).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

