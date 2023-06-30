Reservation Dogs: Season Three Is the End; FX Series Co-Creator Reveals Why

The Rez Dogs are headed out. It’s been announced that the FX series Reservation Dogs (released as a Hulu exclusive) won’t have a fourth season. Series co-creator Sterlin Harjo has revealed that the upcoming third season was the right place to end the series.

A comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV show was created by Harjo and Taika Waititi. It stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jennifer Podemski, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. The story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma– Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.

In the third and final season, which will debut on August 2nd, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home and begin to make plans for their futures. The series’ remaining episodes are said to be full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, and healing.

Harjo broke the news of the show ending on Instagram and explained that it was the “correct decision creatively.” Here’s his complete statement:

Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season Reservation Dogs. That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did. The first and most basic idea for us as Native people, was to show the world that Native humor and Natives are funny. Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are mostly inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that it is entirely written by, directed by and stars Native people. These are our stories, and they represent our people. We know it’s an enormous responsibility and we never took that lightly. It has been an incredible experience to have the show embraced so lovingly by the audience and TV critics. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Producer Garrett Basch, as well as John Landgraf, Nick Grad, Kate Lambert and everyone at FX and Hulu. Our experience with them has been exceptional and we’re excited to develop new shows with them once things get up and moving again. There are so many people to thank-our amazing writers, directors and crew, and all of the people of Okmulgee, Tulsa and the great people of the Muscogee Nation. As for our beautiful cast, especially Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, you are the Rez Dogs and this show wouldn’t have been the same without you. Reservation Dogs has been a privilege. Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come. Until then, Mvto. Love you bitch.

FX released the following statement:

People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people – one that has never before been seen in television or film. It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy. We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.

Several cast members have posted messages of appreciation for their time on the series.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing the third and final season of Reservation Dogs on Hulu? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a fourth season?

