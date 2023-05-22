This Fool, Drag Me to Dinner, Searching for Soul Food, Age of Influence: Hulu Sets Summer Premiere Dates

Hulu has announced more of its summer lineup. Viewers will see This Fool, Drag Me to Dinner, Searching for Soul Food, and Age of Influence on the streaming service this summer.

Hulu revealed more about these new shows in a press release.

“Drag Me To Dinner

Premiere Date: May 31, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: “Drag Me To Dinner” is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multitalented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business, dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ¬- let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, Murray Hill and David Burtka.

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Matador Content (a Boat Rocker Company) and Boat Rocker.

Credits: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as executive producers, in addition to Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Todd Lubin serves as an executive producer for Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer.

Searching for Soul Food

Premiere Date: June 2, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 8

Synopsis: “Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

Host: Chef Alisa Reynolds

Credits: “Searching for Soul Food” is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown. Traci Curry also executive produces and serves as showrunner. “Searching for Soul Food” is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion and Ventureland.

The Age of Influence

Premiere Date: June 5, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 6

Synopsis: “The Age of Influence” is a documentary series that examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, the series gives an unfiltered look at the rise and fall of infamous influencers – among them “Swiffer Girl” victim-turned-grifter Danielle Miller, influencer-turned-Ponzi schemer Jay Mazini and fiber diet-feuders Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis. Watch the drama unfold as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.

Credits: “The Age of Influence” is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in collaboration with Part2 Pictures. Victoria Thompson is the executive producer and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. Joseph Eardly, David Shadrack Smith, and Fay Yu are executive producers, Elissa Halperin and Tara Malone are co-executive producers, all for Part2 Pictures.

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs

Premiere Date: June 7, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: Raw, real and rife with shocking revelations, this new unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters whose faith and bonds are put to the ultimate test while trying to navigate cultural expectations, their careers and love in Los Angeles. The No. 1 rule the Sozahdah sisters swear by is “family over everything.” But what happens when the secrets these sisters hold sacred are revealed and the TV show they thought would bring them together threatens to tear them apart?

Cast: Shakur Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah, Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Rabya Sozahdah, Khadija Sozahdah, Shaista Sozahdah, Muzlefa Sozahdah and Halimah Sozahdah.

Credits: Executive produced by Nicole Sorrenti and Dirk Hoogstra from Half Yard Productions, along with San Heng and Erika Bryant.

Secret Chef

Premiere Date: June 29, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: From executive producer and chef, David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series. Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts. Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.

Credits: Executive producers for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios include Pam Healey, Scott Lonker, Will Nothacker and Liz Fine. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios; and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen are the executive producers for Majordomo Media. Patrick J. Doody serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Ashley Madison Project

Premiere Date: July 11, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: Limited Series

Episode Count: 3

Synopsis: This limited series chronicles the rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site’s adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?

Credits: Beth Hoppe is executive producer for ABC News Studios. Jeremy Dear and Fred Hepburn are executive producers, Shaun Trevisick and Carla Francome are producers, and Johanna Hamilton is director, all with Wall to Wall Media.

This Fool

Premiere Date: July 28, 2023 (All at once)

Genre: Comedy Series

Season: 2

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio’s job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

Cast: Chris Estrada (Julio), Frankie Quinones (Luis), Laura Patalano (Esperanza), Michelle Ortiz (Maggie), Julia Vera (Maria) and Michael Imperioli (Minister Payne).

Credits: “This Fool” is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC Signature.

The Other Black Girl

Premiere Date: September 2023

Genre: Comedy Series

Season: 1

Episodes: 10

Logline: “The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, with Bellamy Young and Eric McCormack. Garcelle Beauvais is a recurring guest star.

Credits: Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel, “The Other Black Girl” is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddot, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners. “The Other Black Girl” is produced by Onyx Collective.”