This Fool: Season Two Renewal Announced for Hulu Comedy Series

“Hulu Original comedy series “This Fool,” which hails from ABC Signature, has been renewed for a second season with ten episodes. The first season premiered on August 12th and all ten episodes are now streaming on Hulu. “This Fool” is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. Season One Synopsis: “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family. Season One Cast: Chris Estrada (“Julio”), Frankie Quiñones (“Luis”), Laura Patalano (“Esperanza”), Michelle Ortiz (“Maggie”), Julia Vera (“Maria”) and Michael Imperioli (“Minister Payne”). The news comes on the heels of a banner year in comedy for Hulu Originals, including “Only Murders in the Building’s” seventeen Emmy(R) nominations, renewals for “The Great” for a third season and “How I Met Your Father” for a second, and upcoming 2023 premieres for “The Other Black Girl” and “History of the World Part II.”

