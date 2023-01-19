Shoresy: Season Two Renewal Announced for Letterkenny Spinoff Series on Hulu

Shoresy is returning for a second season. Crave has ordered the Letterkenny spinoff series for season two. Hulu airs the series for US viewers.

Starring Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard, the series follows Shoresyas he joins a AAA hockey team.

More was revealed about the renewal in a press release.

“Lace ‘em up! As revealed today by TSN’s Jay Onrait and SportsCentre, Crave has ordered a second season of the hit original comedy SHORESY. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, the six-episode, half-hour series follows the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to never lose again. Production is set to begin in Sudbury this spring. A hit with both fans and critics alike, SHORESY was the most-watched Canadian series debut in Crave history, and received rave reviews from The New York Times who regarded the series, “as wild and filthy as its predecessor, absolutely bubbling over with indecency, and outrageousness in all of the best ways;” and The Globe and Mail who said “at last, a real hockey show about real hockey.” A bonafide hit on both sides of the border, Hulu will once again be the exclusive streaming home of SHORESY in the U.S., alongside its wildly popular forerunner, LETTERKENNY. Returning to the SHORESY lineup is Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat; Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet; Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan; and Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan. From, Blainville, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo; and former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch. Ryan McDonell (THE CROSSING) stars as Michaels, Max Bouffard (LETTERKENNY) is JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody. Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan, and three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively, with Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon as Cory. Developed by Bell Media for Crave, SHORESY is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Bell Fund, with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. The series is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent. Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is producer. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are Executive Producers for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto, Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.”

