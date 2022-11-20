Letterkenny: Season 11 of Canadian Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date on Hulu

Letterkenny is returning to Hulu with season 11 next month. The streaming service announced the return date of the series with the release of a brief teaser.

Starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn, the comedy series follows the residents of the town of Letterkenny,

Hulu teased the following with the release of the teaser:

“The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters. Watch Letterkenny on Hulu.”

The series returns on December 26th. Check out the teaser for Letterkenny season 11 below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see new episodes of Letterkenny next month?