SWAT: Season Seven; Shemar Moore and Others React to Surprise Renewal from CBS

Shemar Moore got his wish! After CBS cancelled the SWAT series late last week, the network and Sony TV went back to the table, worked things out, and reversed its decision, Moore and others connected to the show headed to social media to express their joy over the series being renewed for a seventh and finale season. A 13-episode season will air during the 2023-24 broadcast television year.

Starring Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, the series follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) as he leads the Special Weapons And Tactics unit of the LAPD.

After CBS cancelled the series, Moore went to Instagram to ask fans to “make some noise” to encourage the network to reverse its decision. He returned to his Instagram to express his feelings about the surprise final season renewal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

We are so excited to say that we will be back! Thank you to all the fans for your outpouring of love! pic.twitter.com/Z4QadfooHV — Rochelle S. Aytes (@rochelleaytes) May 8, 2023

You did that #SWAT fam!! Let’s celebrate. Show us those #swatfamselfies. This is a real family. We cannot wait for 20-squad to roll out again. https://t.co/YPnUmykaDA — SWAT Writers Room (@SWATWritersRoom) May 8, 2023

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, #SWAT family is the best. Thank you, fans. Thank you, thank you, thank you. https://t.co/7A9NaXMGj0 — Michael Gemballa (@MichaelGemballa) May 8, 2023

Season six wraps on May 19th. A premiere date for SWAT season seven will likely be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the SWAT TV series? Are you glad the CBS series has been renewed for a final season?

