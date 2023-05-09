Menu

SWAT: Season Seven; Shemar Moore and Others React to Surprise Renewal from CBS

by Regina Avalos,

SWAT TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Shemar Moore got his wish! After CBS cancelled the SWAT series late last week, the network and Sony TV went back to the table, worked things out, and reversed its decision, Moore and others connected to the show headed to social media to express their joy over the series being renewed for a seventh and finale season. A 13-episode season will air during the 2023-24 broadcast television year.

Starring Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, the series follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) as he leads the Special Weapons And Tactics unit of the LAPD.

After CBS cancelled the series, Moore went to Instagram to ask fans to “make some noise” to encourage the network to reverse its decision. He returned to his Instagram to express his feelings about the surprise final season renewal.

 

Season six wraps on May 19th. A premiere date for SWAT season seven will likely be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the SWAT TV series? Are you glad the CBS series has been renewed for a final season?

