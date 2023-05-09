Son of a Critch: CW Picks Up Popular Canadian Comedy Series for This Summer

Son of a Critch is headed to The CW. The network has picked up the rights to air the popular Canadian comedy series. The 13-episode first season will air this summer. The show is executive produced by Andrew Barnsley (Schitt’s Creek) and Tim McAuliffe (The Office).

Starring Mark Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell, the series is based on Mark Critch’s memoir. Set in the 1980s, the series follows the life of young Mark and his family.

The series has been so popular in Canada that, following its launch on CBC earlier this year, the comedy was renewed for a second and a third season.

The CW revealed more about the series in a press release.

The CW Network has partnered with CBC and Lionsgate Television for the original comedy series SON OF A CRITCH from acclaimed comedian, actor and writer Mark Critch, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. From Andrew Barnsley, the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek,” and Tim McAuliffe, writer of “The Office” and “Last Man on Earth,” and starring Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell, the 13-episode first season of SON OF A CRITCH will debut on The CW in Summer 2023. “Andrew and I had a ton of fun and success together on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and I can’t wait for everyone to see his newest hilarious and heartwarming series,” commented Schwartz. “SON OF A CRITCH is a truly unique family comedy about adolescent adventures and those awkward and relatable growing pains. We are thrilled to work with Tim, Mark and a pitch-perfect cast, led by an award-worthy performance by Malcolm McDowell.” “When I was a young kid watching American TV in the ‘80s, I never dreamed that one day my own story would be beamed back over the border,” said Critch. “Having enjoyed so many CW shows with my own family, I’m excited to invite our American friends over to ‘my house.’ Onwards!” “We are pleased to be reunited with our friend Brad Schwartz and his team at The CW,” said Ryan Lowerre, Lionsgate President of Domestic Television Distribution. “SON OF A CRITCH boasts a great cast, award-winning producers and a sensibility informed by the comic genius of creator Mark Critch. It comes from our longstanding relationship with the CBC, where it has already enjoyed two hit seasons, and we know it will delight audiences in its new U.S. home on The CW.” Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), SON OF A CRITCH is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. The comedy stars Mark Critch as his father, Mike, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) as young Mark. Claire Rankin (Molly’s Game) stars as Mark’s mother, Mary, alongside newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera, who play classmates of young Mark. Colton Gobbo (“Ginny & Georgia”) plays Mark’s older brother, Mike Jr., and Golden Globe® and SAG nominee Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Bombshell) also stars as Patrick “Pop” Critch. SON OF A CRITCH’s premiere season in Canada ranked as the #1 scripted program on CBC in key audience demos. Since its premiere, it has ranked as one of the top 5 most-watched Canadian comedies overall, and Season 2 was the most-watched English-language Canadian comedy series and CBC’s most-watched program with 18-49 and 25-54 audiences. The series has received four prestigious Canadian Screen Award nominations and two Directors Guild of Canada nominations. SON OF A CRITCH was recently renewed for a third season and will be produced in association with The CW. SON OF A CRITCH is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe (“The Office,” “Last Man on Earth”) and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (“Schitt’s Creek”). The series is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights. SON OF A CRITCH is executive produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.

A specific premiere date for Son of a Critch will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this comedy series on The CW this summer?