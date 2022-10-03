Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 2, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley.

TV show description:

A police procedural series, the East New York TV show was created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn.

The story revolves around the officers and detectives of the 74th Precinct in the East New York neighborhood in Brooklyn. It’s a working-class neighborhood amid social upheaval while the early seeds of gentrification have been planted.

Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board. Some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make.

Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Kind), Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Schley), a trainee from an upper-middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community.

Regina Haywood has a vision. She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

