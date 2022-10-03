East New York: Season One Ratings



Though it’s been airing on Friday nights (an evening with lower TV viewership) for over a decade, Blue Bloods is one of CBS’ most-watched scripted series. Now, the network has introduced another police procedural series, East New York. Will this new show attract a big audience too? Will East New York be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the East New York TV show stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley. The story revolves around the officers and detectives of the 74th precinct in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn. It’s a working-class neighborhood amid social upheaval while the early seeds of gentrification have been planted. Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted boss of the precinct who has family ties to the area. She’s determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. Her team includes Chief John Suarez (Smits); training officer Marvin Sandeford (Santiago-Hudson); Detective Tommy Killian (Rankin); Captain Stan Yenko (Kind); Detective Crystal Morales (Rodriguez); trainee Andre Bentley (Schley); and patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Luccardi). Regina Haywood has a vision. She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.

