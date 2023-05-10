East New York: Season Two? Efforts Underway to Save Cancelled CBS Series

East New York was cancelled by CBS earlier this week, but there is still some hope that the series could be saved and renewed for a second season. The show’s studio, Warner Bros Television, had started to informally shop the series to other outlets in recent weeks when renewal talks with CBS weren’t going as well as hoped.

Starring Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley, East New York revolves around the officers and detectives of the 74th precinct in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Per Deadline, East New York had been on track for a renewal — until the cancellation of SWAT was rescinded. The two police dramas were essentially competing for the same time slot, so the newer drama ended up being the loser.

With a loyal following of viewers, there has been some backlash following the drama’s cancellation and the studio is looking for a new home. Those efforts are complicated now that the WGA strike is underway.

Mike Flynn, co-creator of the CBS series, told fans of the series to stay tuned in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Flynn (@emfleezy)

East New York’s finale airs on Sunday night on CBS.

What do you think? Do you want to see East New York return for a second season? Would you watch it on a new channel or service?