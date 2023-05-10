Night Court: Original NBC Series Star Talks About Returning for the Sequel

Night Court ended its first season on NBC last night, and the finale featured the return of another star from the original series.

Starring Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette, the series is a sequel to the comedy that aired between 1984-92. It follows Abby Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did.

Spoiler Alert: Actress Marsha Warfield returned to the court as former bailiff Rosalind “Roz” Russell, but this time, the character was in trouble. After facing Larroquette’s Judge Fielding, she has current bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) take her back to her cell. Roz is now a private investigator who landed in hot water during a case.

Warfield said the following about returning to NBC for the sequel, per Deadline:

“It’s like trying on your prom dress and it fits. I wouldn’t know that feeling because there’s no way I can fit back in my prom dress but I can imagine it would be a wonderful thing.”

The actress is a fan of the sequel series and revealed she is open to more appearances on the series if called (it’s already been confirmed she’ll be back in the second season opener). Warfield said the following about the new Night Court on NBC:

“I’ve been a supporter of the project since I first heard about it. I’m excited about this franchise and that someone cared about it so much that they wanted to reboot it and put their own spin on it. So I was definitely excited when they called me to do the project.”

Night Court will return to NBC this fall.

What do you think? Did you like seeing Roz return on Night Court? Would you like to see her return regularly in season two?