This Is Us: Season Six; Star Talks Abour Her Character’s Fate and the Series Finale

Only one season remains of This Is Us, and Mandy Moore and others in the main cast already know how the NBC series will end. Scenes for the series finale were shot years ago, according to the actress. This had been hinted at in the past by those behind the series.

Moore said the following about the end of the NBC series, per Deadline:

“We know some pretty big milestone moments. We just don’t know in what order it’s going to come out, and when it’s going to necessarily come out,” explained Moore. “But I think we know the big picture of big things that are happening, especially for our characters.”

Regarding her character’s battle with Alzheimer’s, Moore said, “I know that it will be handled with care and consideration, and grace and respect, in the way that I think we handle all difficult subjects on the show. I don’t know exactly how we’re going to see that unfold though, specifically. But I do know that it’s going to be pretty devastating, as the disease is devastating.”

The actress also spoke about how it feels to be ending the series:

“The show changed…all of our lives, so it’s hard to imagine…Like, where do you go from here? Just simply, selfishly, as an actor, I’m like, ‘There will never, ever be a job like this, ever again.’ It’s just like a dream upon a dream, upon a dream, and it’s a once-in-a-career job. So in that sense, I’m holding on for dear life, and I’m going to savor every single moment next season. I think we all do every year.”

This Is Us will return with its final season next January. An exact premiere date will be set at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of This Is Us on NBC? Are you ready for the drama to end or did you wish there were more seasons ahead?