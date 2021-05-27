Modern Love: Season Two Premiere Date and Cast Additions Revealed by Amazon

Season two of Modern Love now has its premiere date. Amazon Prime Video announced that the romantic anthology drama series will return in August with some new faces. Episodes of the series were filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi are being joined by Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo during the season.

Amazon revealed more about season two of Modern Love in a press release.

“Season Two of the romantic anthology series Modern Love will premiere Friday, August 13th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) joined the cast of the star-studded second season. They appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland. The new season of the anthology series inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, is comprised of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Modern Love on Amazon? Are you planning to watch season two?