Modern Love: Season Two; Kit Harrington, Dominique Fishback, and 27 Others Cast in Amazon Series

Modern Love has announced its cast for its second season. Twenty-nine different actors — including Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) — will appear in the second season of the anthology drama. The series is based on The New York Times column of the same name.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the rest of the second season cast will include Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley and Jeena Yi.

Season two of Modern Love was filmed in New York City, Albany, Troy and Schenectady, New York, and Dublin, and it will air on Amazon later this year.

John Carney, the showrunner of the series, said the following about the series:

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most. With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Modern Love TV series on Amazon? Do you plan to watch season two?