Walker: Independence: Season One Ratings

In the past, The CW didn’t focus on ratings because its shows were profitable for the network’s parent companies thanks to streaming and international sales. Now, The CW is being run by Nexstar and shows have to earn their keep via more traditional methods. Will Walker: Independence be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action period-drama series, the Walker: Independence TV show is a prequel to the Walker series. It stars Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada. The story is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas. There, she encounters eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark — until she turns the tables on him. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer. They also vow to save Independence, a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



