Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada.

TV show description:

An action period-drama series, the Walker: Independence TV show was developed by Anna Fricke and is a prequel to the Walker series.

The story is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

After crossing paths with Calian (Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas. There, she encounters eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets.

The residents include Kate Carver (Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with a keen interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda.

In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble Deputy Sheriff Augustus (Chambers), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Hovanessian), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed.

Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark — until she turns the tables on him.

Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer. They also vow to save Independence, a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

