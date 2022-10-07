Walker: Independence: Season One Viewer Votes

Abby and Hoyt are looking for the truth in the first season of the Walker: Independence TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Walker: Independence is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Walker: Independence here.

An action period-drama series on The CW, the Walker: Independence TV show is a prequel to the Walker series. It stars Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada. The story is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas. There, she encounters eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark — until she turns the tables on him. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer. They also vow to save Independence, a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Walker: Independence TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Walker: Independence should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?