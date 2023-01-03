Fantasy Island: Season Two Ratings



While Fantasy Island didn’t generate big ratings in its first season, the reboot did pick up 60-75% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings. The FOX network’s studio also co-produces the show and that means Fantasy Island generates some extra revenue for the company, which is important these days. Will this be enough to get Fantasy Island renewed for season three, or could it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Fantasy Island TV show is based on the 1977-84 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez, with Alexa Mansour recurring. The story is set at a luxury resort, where any fantasy guests request is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades, and Helene (Mansour), a young woman who comes to the island looking for her biological father. Guest stars in the second season include Frankie J. Alvarez, James Denton, Izzy Diaz, Rachael Harris, Teri Hatcher, Cheryl Hines, Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt, Jason Priestley, Andy Richter; Jai Rodriguez, and Lynn Whitfield.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Fantasy Island on FOX averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Fantasy Island TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?