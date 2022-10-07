Walker: Independence: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Walker: Independence TV show is a prequel to the Walker series. It stars Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada. The story is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas. There, she encounters eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark — until she turns the tables on him. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer. They also vow to save Independence, a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Walker: Independence averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 615,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Walker: Independence stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 7, 2022, Walker: Independence has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Walker: Independence for season two? Previously, the network was used to air Paramount and Warner Bros. series and didn’t focus on being profitable because the parent companies made money selling the shows internationally and via streaming. Now that the network is run by Nexstar, The CW is shifting toward using acquired and inexpensive original programming to fill the schedule. The goal is to focus on programming that attracts a broad demographic and I think this show fits the bill. It’s produced by CBS Studios (which is owned by Paramount Global, which owns 12.5% of the network), so I think it’s got a good chance of surviving. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Walker: Independence cancellation or renewal news.



