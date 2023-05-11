Walker: Independence: Season Two? Jared Padalecki Says New Home Search Underway for Cancelled CW Series

Walker: Independence was canceled by The CW earlier this week, but there is hope the series could still return for season two. Jared Padalecki, the executive producer of the historical drama, spoke about the series, which is being shopped to other outlets.

Starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow, above), Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada, The CW follows Abby Walker (McNamara) as she settles in Independence, Texas after the death of her husband during the late 1800s. Season one ended with a cliffhanger that set up a big new threat for season two.

Padalecki said the following about the efforts to save Walker: Independence, per TV Line:

“We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land. I think cancelled is maybe the most common word used, but I think a better way to look at it is that Walker Independence will not be on The CW next year. I’m so proud of Walker Independence. It’s such a great show. I think it’s a show that’s needed. We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it. We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it’s telling. It’s storylines unlike any other ‘Western’ show on TV or streaming right now.”

Those behind the series were prepared for the show’s cancellation by The CW after several others on the network were canceled following the network going under new ownership.

When the finale aired on the network in March, showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey said the following:

“If The CW isn’t ready to move forward, what are the other options? So naturally, it would lead to that. No one wants it to go away, long story short. We’re going to do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen. We have a lot of support at [CBS Studios]. Everyone loves the show. We’re all proud of what we did on the show.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Walker: Independence?