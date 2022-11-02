The Winchesters, Walker: Independence: Season Two? No Additional Episode Orders for CW Series

The Winchesters and Walker: Independence won’t be getting additional episode orders for their inaugural seasons. There will be just 13 episodes of each. The Winchesters currently airs on Tuesday nights, and Walker: Independence airs on Thursdays.

Are the lack of full-season orders a sign that the dramas will be cancelled? It’s unclear what the future of any original CW series will be, given the recent acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. Still, Deadline revealed that network head Dennis Miller has stressed to producers and the series’ stars that no decisions about next season have been made.

Four CW scripted series are ending this season — The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and DC’s Stargirl — and the list is expected to grow throughout the season. Word is that The CW’s new management wants to pay $1 million license fee per episode for its original scripted series requiring a restructuring of current deals with CBS Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Episodes typically cost the network about $2 million each.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these two CW series? Do you want to see both shows renewed for second seasons?