The Winchesters: Season One Ratings

The Supernatural TV series had a very successful run and lasted for 15 seasons between The WB and The CW. How will this new prequel series fare? Will it also be a hit, or will viewers leave it in the dust since the action doesn’t focus on Sam and Dean? Will The Winchesters be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A fantasy-horror drama series, The Winchesters TV show stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (narration). Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles), the series tells the untold love story of how his parents, veteran John Winchester (Rodger) and demon hunter Mary Campbell (Donnelly), put it all on the line not only to save their love but the entire world. The two cross paths as they’re each searching for information about their fathers. They join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (McKinney), has an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Winchesters TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?