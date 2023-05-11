The Winchesters: Cancelled; Supernatural Sequel Series Not Returning for Season Two on CW

John and Mary’s tale will not continue into the 2023-24 television season on The CW. The network has cancelled The Winchesters’ plans for a second season.

A fantasy-horror drama series, The Winchesters TV show is a sequel of sorts to the long-running Supernatural series. It stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (narration). Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles), the series tells the untold love story of how his parents, veteran John Winchester (Rodger) and demon hunter Mary Campbell (Donnelly), put it all on the line not only to save their love but the entire world. The two cross paths as they’re each searching for information about their fathers. They join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (McKinney), has an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of The Winchesters averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 463,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to the rest of the network’s scripted series, Winchesters was a middle-of-the-road performer. In the live+7 day ratings, the series picked up 80% more viewers.

In days gone by, those ratings would have been enough to land the series a second season renewal. However, now that The CW is primarily owned by Nexstar, the network is focusing on airing inexpensive programming — primarily unscripted and acquired series.

Management has said that the goal is for the network to become profitable by 2025. and part of that plan includes cancelling most original programming. All American and Walker, have been renewed while Kung Fu and Walker: Independence have been axed.

The de facto series finale of the Winchesters series aired in early March.

What do you think? Did you watch The Winchesters TV show on The CW? Are you disappointed this series has been cancelled and won’t be back for a second season?

