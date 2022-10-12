The Winchesters: Season One Viewer Votes

The untold story unfolds in the first season of The Winchesters TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Winchesters is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Winchesters here.

A CW fantasy-horror drama series, The Winchesters TV show is a prequel to the Supernatural series. It stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (narration). Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles), the series tells the untold love story of how his parents, veteran John Winchester (Rodger) and demon hunter Mary Campbell (Donnelly), put it all on the line not only to save their love but the entire world. The two cross paths as they’re each searching for information about their fathers. They join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (McKinney), has an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.





Do you think that The Winchesters should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?