The Winchesters: Season Two — Has the CW Supernatural TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What’s This TV Show About?

A fantasy-horror series airing on The CW television network, The Winchesters TV show is a prequel to the Supernatural series. It stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (narration). Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles), the series tells the untold love story of how his parents, veteran John Winchester (Rodger) and demon hunter Mary Campbell (Donnelly), put it all on the line not only to save their love but the entire world. The two cross paths as they’re each searching for information about their fathers. They join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (McKinney), has an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Winchesters averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 781,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Winchesters stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2022, The Winchesters has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Winchesters for season two? The Supernatural series was very successful for the network, so we know that there’s a built-in audience for this new series who will likely at least sample it. Nexstar now runs the network and wants to make it profitable by 2025. The new management wants to do that by mostly focusing on inexpensive and acquired programming. Though The Winchesters doesn’t fall under either category, I think this prequel will be renewed on The CW or be picked up by a streaming service. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Winchesters cancellation or renewal news.



