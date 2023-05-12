The Winchesters: Season Two? Jensen Ackles Leads Efforts to Save Cancelled CW Series

The Winchesters is the latest series from The CW to be canceled, but fans could see the series still return for a second season. The cancellation was likely due to the network being under new ownership and its new focus on unscripted and lower-cost scripted programming.

Starring Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (as narrator), the series ended its first season on March 7th on The CW.

Per Deadline, Warner Bros. Television is aggressively trying to find a new home for the series. Jensen Ackles (above) will lead the charge with the show’s fan base to save the series.

The Winchesters is a prequel to Supernatural, which aired for 15 seasons. The series follows Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary and John Winchester, as they fight to save the world while they fall in love.

What do you think? Do you want to see The Winchesters return for a second season?