Night Court: Season Two; NBC Renews Sequel Comedy Series for 2023-24

NBC is heading back to a crazy court for the 2023-24 television season. The peacock network has renewed the new Night Court series for a second season. Only four episodes of the first season have aired thus far.

A workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abby Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the team include Olivia (De Beaufort), the court’s officious and ambitious assistant district attorney; Neil (Talwalker), the court’s neurotic clerk; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Night Court averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.11 million viewers. According to NBC, the show has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms since its January 17th premiere.

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of Night Court is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

What do you think? Have you been enjoying the new Night Court series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season? Did you think that it might be cancelled instead?

